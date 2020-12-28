Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.00. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCSA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

