Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

