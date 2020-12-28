Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.86

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 40286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

