Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Power Integrations stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

