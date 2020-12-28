Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,839. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.