Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.08 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Polymath has a market cap of $47.28 million and $11.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00490154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 865.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

