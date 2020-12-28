Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives $24.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

