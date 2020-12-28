Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

PZA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,809. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.41. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

