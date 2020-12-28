PieDAO DEFI++ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,197.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $545,962.36 and $2,197.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00622508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00159113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015999 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

