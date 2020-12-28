Peony (PNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,292.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $131,809.93 and $5,292.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002758 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,043,631 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

