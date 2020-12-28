Penta 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,739.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $61.55 million and $33,739.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00621939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.