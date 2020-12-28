Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -1.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.0%.

NYSE:PEB opened at $18.94 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

