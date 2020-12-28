Paychex (PAYX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX):
- 12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Paychex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Paychex is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2020 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Paychex stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
