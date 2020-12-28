Paychex (PAYX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX):

12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Paychex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/18/2020 – Paychex is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Paychex stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

