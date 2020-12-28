Patron Trading 118.8% Higher This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $4,636.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 118.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

