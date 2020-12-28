Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 118.8% against the dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $4,636.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

