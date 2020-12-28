ParkinGo Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $270,677.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

