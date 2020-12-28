Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

WKHS opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

