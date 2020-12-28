Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $197,000 Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

