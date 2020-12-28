Paloma Partners Management Co Has $208,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.