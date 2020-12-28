Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.