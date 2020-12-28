Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in News were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. News Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

