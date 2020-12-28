Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

