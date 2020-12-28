Ouroboros Tops One Day Volume of $2,700.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $87,630.90 and approximately $2,700.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

