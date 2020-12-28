Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $42.19 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

