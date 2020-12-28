OST Market Cap Reaches $11.13 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $2.57 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00045218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00291054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02135244 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

