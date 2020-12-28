ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:IX opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. ORIX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ORIX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 30.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

