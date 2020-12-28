ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,450,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

