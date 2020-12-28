Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 1,560.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

