Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ODT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of ODT opened at $17.25 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,866 shares of company stock worth $8,569,942. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

