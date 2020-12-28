Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $2.52. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 341,218 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

