Obyte Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,538.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Obyte has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $19,538.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $26.14 or 0.00096974 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.