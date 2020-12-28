NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1,408.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,352,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,272,460 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

