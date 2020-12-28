nOS (NOS) Market Cap Tops $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00131800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00643176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00180566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00325879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016645 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

