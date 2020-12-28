Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones Purchases 2,034 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones purchased 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 45,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,498. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

