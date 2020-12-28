Nord/LB Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €50.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.69 ($76.11) on Monday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.71 and a 200-day moving average of €53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

