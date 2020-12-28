Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Market Cap of $386,680.66

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $386,680.66 and approximately $946.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00131719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00628776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

