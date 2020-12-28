NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $140.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,670 shares of company stock worth $67,724,371. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

