Nielsen (NLSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN):

12/11/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/4/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported decent third-quarter results due to improved execution & solid cost discipline. The ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving Nielsen’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

11/3/2020 – Nielsen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.

11/2/2020 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 582,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,871. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Get Nielsen Holdings plc alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.