NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $4.10

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $4.10 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.45.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.