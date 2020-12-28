NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextCure by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.