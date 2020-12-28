Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $179,694.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00133128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00632811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00170097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00059983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

