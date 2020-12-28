Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Newmark Group by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.