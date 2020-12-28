Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $129.74 million and $1.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00630619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326235 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00058985 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 130,268,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,268,203 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

