Neutrino USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $129.84 million and $2.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00625976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155699 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 130,588,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,587,608 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.