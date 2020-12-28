Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) vs. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Financial Contrast

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 11 0 2.58 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.58 $37.01 million $0.39 250.44 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that has completed Phase III clinical trial for uterine fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBIb-1817, an AADC gene replacement therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy; and VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurology and/or psychiatry disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

