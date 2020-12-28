Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nesco will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

NSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

