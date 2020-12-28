Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 1,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,602. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 220.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

