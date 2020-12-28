Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $7.62. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 727,053 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.