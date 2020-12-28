Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE MTL opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

