MTBC, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
MTBCP stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. MTBC has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.99.
MTBC Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.